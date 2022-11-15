James ‘Jim' Linder

Loomis resident, 64

Jim Linder, 64, of Loomis died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with Pastors David Oldham, Murray Jones, and Reverend Gayle Dorn, officiating. Interment will follow the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

——

Jim Linder never met a stranger. The moment his eyes met yours and that wide smile spread across his kind, gentle face, you knew you were in the presence of a friend – a friend for life and beyond. Compassionate, folksy, thoughtful and gracious. The descriptions are only a small aspect of Jim's life, and together they paint a picture of the husband, father, grandparent and friend who died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, after a long bout with cancer. During the time he bravely battled the disease, Jim never lost faith in who he was, or his faith in God.

A fixture in the community, Jim worked tirelessly to make life better for Loomis and Phelps County residents. Whether he was sitting on the board of First State Bank, coaching Little League or raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department, Jim always had the best interest of the community he called home.

Jim developed a strong work ethic, which he passed on to his own children, beginning as a young boy selling sweetcorn with “Grampa Mervin.” That idea of being responsible, fair and working hard culminated in 2021 when Linder Stock Farm was honored with the prestigious Nebraska Bankers Association Recognition Award for their numerous contributions to the state of Nebraska and to the agricultural industry.

Everyone knew Jim, and Jim knew everyone. His popularity was a blessing and a curse for his children, Mark, Erica and Jake. A blessing because maybe the kids didn't get in trouble as much as other kids, but a curse because if they ever did get in trouble there was no way their parents wouldn't find out!

Jim was born Oct. 1, 1958, to Robert and Jean (Lanquist) Linder. He went to grade and high school in Loomis and, to nobody's surprise, was Homecoming King. No matter that he was a star athlete and an exceptional student, it probably was that infectious smile and gleam in his eye that cinched the crown.

Jim attended Fort Hays on a college football scholarship but returned to help run the family farm after one year with his brother, Greg. Jim handled the feedlot that involved purchasing around 10,000 yearlings and heavy calves a year. Along with Greg and Greg's son, Charlie, the Linder's operated Linder Stock Farm on Glade Road.

On June 16, 1978, Jim married Lori Benson and they had three children, Erica, Mark and Jake. Jim and Lori divorced but remained friends and Jim eventually met Stacy Osborn. After an 11-year courtship, Jim and Stacy were engaged on Sept. 29, 2020.

Throughout his life, Jim was active in numerous civic organizations in Loomis and Phelps County and despite the long hours working the farm, found time to help teach Erica how to shoot free throws, show Mark how to race four-wheelers and teach Jake how to throw a spiral.

Like many Nebraskans, Saturdays were spent rooting on the Cornhuskers. Despite the team's recent struggles, Jim remained optimistic that the future was bright. That was his nature, especially throughout his ordeal with cancer. While many an autumn weekend centered on the activities inside and out of Memorial Stadium, summers were for hanging with the family at Johnson Lake. That's where Jim earned the nickname, “Captain Jim.”

Jim showed an inordinate amount of strength during his battle with cancer and there was one very bright shiny moment when Erica gave birth to grandson Theo on Aug. 3, 2022. Holding Theo, the smile returned and the twinkle in his eyes sparkled once again.

Survivors include his fiancée, Stacy Osborn of Kearney; his children, Erica Regan and husband, Patrick, and grandson Theodore of Lincoln; sons, Mark Linder and Nina Otero of Orlando; Jake Linder and wife, Lexi, of Lincoln and James Osborn of Kearney; his mother, Jean Linder of Holdrege; brother, Greg Linder and sister-in-law, Sharon; nephew, Charlie Linder and wife, Abby; niece, Kendra Virgil and husband, Tim; great-nephews, Owen, Quentin and Morgan Virgil; and Lori Linder.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Linder; brother, Jon; and sister-in-law, Donna.

A memorial has been established in Jim's honor, and kindly suggested to the family.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leaver condolences.