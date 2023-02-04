Jacob Sayre

Kearney resident, 35

KEARNEY — Jacob Daniel Sayre, age 35 of Kearney NE, passed away after suffering a series of health issues for several years. Although his will to live never faltered, his body did, and he joined his heavenly family on January 26, 2023.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home of Kearney, with burial at the Kearney Cemetery. A reception at the funeral home to follow.

Jacob was born July 7, 1987, in Kearney, NE to Maria (Clouse) Beucke and Mitchell Sayre. He studied English and Philosophy at UNK and Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Co., before being accepted at AMDA (the Academy of Musical and Dramatic Arts) in New York City, NY.

Jacob loved and treasured family and friends, and his dedication to them was beyond compare. He will be sadly missed by those he leaves behind. Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Maria and Larry Beucke of Kearney and Mitchell Sayre of Denver, CO; siblings, Nathaniel Sayre and wife, Sabina of Long Beach, CA, Katelyn Callahan and Ava Beucke both of Kearney, and Margaret Beucke of Lincoln; niece, Olyvia Sayre of Kearney; as well as many aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.

Despite his hardships in life, Jake made a point to always lend a hand to those in need, whether they be human or animal. To honor his generous and giving spirit, memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or to the Jubilee Center.