Jacob Sayre
Kearney resident, 35
KEARNEY — Jacob Sayre, 35 of Kearney passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his home.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or to Kearney Jubilee Center.
