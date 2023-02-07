Jacob Sayre

Kearney resident, 35

Jacob Daniel Sayre, age 35 of Kearney NE, passed away after suffering a series of health issues for several years. Although his will to live never faltered, his body did, and he joined his heavenly family on January 26, 2023.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home of Kearney, with burial at the Kearney Cemetery.

A reception at the funeral home to follow.

Despite his hardships in life, Jake made a point to always lend a hand to those in need, whether they be human or animal. To honor his generous and giving spirit, memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or to the Jubilee Center.

