Jackie Trampe

Elm Creek resident, 54

ELM CREEK — Jackie L. Trampe, 54 of Elm Creek passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney.

Interment will be at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Jackie was born November 6, 1968 in Kearney, NE to Melvin and Luella (Kreutzer) Wuehler. She attended Amherst High School graduating with the class of 1987. Jackie entered into the U.S. Air Force in March of 1989 until her honorable discharge in August of 1991. Later that year, Jackie was united in marriage to Ron Trampe in Amherst. Jackie also proudly served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1991 to 1997. She attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Jackie was employed by the State of Nebraska DHHS as a service Coordinator. She enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, singing and boating. Jackie's family was everything to her. She loved attending the numerous activities her children were involved in.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron Trampe of Elm Creek; children, Hunter Trampe, Keaton Trampe, Jordyn Trampe, Gabriele Trampe, Garrett Trampe, and Jaiden Trampe all of Elm Creek; grandchildren, Emersyn Trampe and Riley Trampe both of Elm Creek; siblings, Linda Nelson of Milford, Jeanie (John) Nickel of Elm Creek, Alvin Wuehler of Seattle, WA, Cindy (Tim) Moninger of Shelton, and John Wuehler of Amherst; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Riley; her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rowland Trampe and Dorothy Trampe; sister-in-law, Rhonda Trampe, and brother-in-law, Richard Nelson.