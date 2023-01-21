Jackie Trampe

Elm Creek resident, 54

ELM CREEK — Jackie L. Trampe, 54 of Elm Creek passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Interment will be at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

