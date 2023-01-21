 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackie Trampe

Jackie Trampe

Elm Creek resident, 54

ELM CREEK — Jackie L. Trampe, 54 of Elm Creek passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Interment will be at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

