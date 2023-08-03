‘Jackie' Sullivan

Beaver City resident, 87

ALMA - A graveside service for Jacqueline L. Sullivan will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, Nebraska with Pastor Brian Jenkins officiating.

Jacqueline Lee “Jackie” Sullivan, 87 years of age, of Beaver City, Nebraska, formerly of Oxford, passed away on August 1, 2023, at the Harlan County Health Systems in Alma, Nebraska. Jackie was born on August 4, 1935, in Oxford, the oldest of four children, born to Richard and Dorothy (Hervey) Loper.

She met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Sullivan in McCook while playing BINGO. They married on January 10, 1976, and were blessed with their daughter, Terry Katherine “Kathy.”

Besides her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her son-in-law, Lawrence “Mike” Johnson; and one niece, Dorothy Korte.

Jackie leaves to celebrate her life, her daughter, Terry Katherine “Kathy” Johnson of Holdrege; two grandchildren, Joseph Levi Johnson and his fiancé, Tasha Landreth of Holdrege; and Ashlee May Johnson of Holdrege and her significant other, Ethan Sohrweid; two great-grandchildren, Evan Levi and Haisley Kay; two brothers, Richard Loper and his wife, Bonnie, and Robert Loper and his wife, Connie, all of Sun City West, Arizona; one sister, Terry Loper of Oxford; along with a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, August 7, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford. A memorial has been established, and kindly is suggested to the First Baptist Church at 810 Odell St., Oxford, NE 68967, or to the Oxford Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department at 309 Odell St. in Oxford. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com . The Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.