Jackie Brown

Holdrege resident, 84

ALMA — Jackie Wayne Brown, 84, of Holdrege, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma.

A memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell with Lonna Grabenstein, Chaplain of Brookstone Home Health and Hospice officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the North Platte Veteran's Honor Guard in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring Jackie's wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Jackie was born in Orafino, on Aug.17, 1937, the fifth of eight children, born to Theodore Sr. and Velma (Thomas) Brown.

Survivors include his children, Tonia Burch of Holdrege, Tina Haussler of Lincoln and Alice Imig of Seward; one brother, Tom Brown; two sisters, Patti Gray and Shirley Gengenbach; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.