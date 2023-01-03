 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jack Shubert

Jack Shubert

Elm Creek resident, 73

KEARNEY — Jack Shubert, 73 of Elm Creek passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Services are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

