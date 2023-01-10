Jack Shubert

Elm Creek resident, 73

KEARNEY — Jack Shubert, 73 of Elm Creek passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Elm Creek Christian Church with Pastor Scott Foster officiating.

Interment will be held Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, NE.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

