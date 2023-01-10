Jack Shubert

Elm Creek resident, 73

KEARNEY — Jack Shubert, 73 of Elm Creek passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Elm Creek Christian Church with Pastor Scott Foster officiating.

Interment will be held Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, NE.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Jack was born May 9, 1949 in Elm Creek, Nebraska to Clarence and Verna (Cox) Shubert. He was raised in Elm Creek and attended Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1967. In September of 1969, Jack entered into the U.S. Navy, proudly serving until his honorable discharge in 1973. On April 14, 1973, he was united in marriage to Jane Bryant at Menomonee Falls, WI. Over the years Jack worked at Elm Creek CO-OP, Sperry New Holland, Tenneco Automotive (Monroe), Coleman Powermate, Eaton Corporation and retired from Baldwin Filters in 2014.

Jack had a love for nature. He enjoyed fishing, camping, waterskiing, hiking, cutting firewood and attending concerts. Most of all, Jack loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's many events. He was always willing to help the community or anyone in need. Jack was a member of the Lexington Ambassadors, American Pool Association and the Elm Creek American Legion.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jayson (Kori) Shubert of Overton, Joel Shubert of Lakewood, CO, Jeremy (Jennifer) Shubert of Overton; grandchildren, Kole and Cody Shubert and Zoey, Lane and Jaycelea Shubert all of Overton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron Smith of Grand Island, Phyllis Shubert of Elm Creek, Helen Shubert of Kearney and John (Sue) Bryant of Hartford, WI; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and his beloved dog, Ralph.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane Shubert; brothers, Richard, Kenneth and Dean Shubert; and his sister, Sheri Smith.