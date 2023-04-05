Ivan Hanks

Kearney resident, 67

KEARNEY - Ivan Hanks, 67 of Kearney passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023 at Pleasanton Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Pleasanton American Legion in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Ivan was born November 22, 1955 in Kearney, NE to Gerald and Evelyn (Whistler) Hanks. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1980. Ivan was a long time employee of Eaton Corporation.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Krista Hanks of Plainview, NE and Fonda Hanks of Columbus, NE.