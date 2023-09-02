‘Irene' Johnson

Holdrege resident, 87

HOLDREGE - Sophia “Irene” Johnson, 87 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska, died on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Irene was born on October 19, 1935, on her parent's farm in Phelps County, Nebraska, the only daughter, born to DeForrest “Dutch” and Louise (Pearson) Grove. She received her education from Phelps County District #26 and then attended and graduated from Holdrege High School in 1953. She pursued higher education from Grand Island Community College and received her Food Service Manager Certification in 1989.

On August 23, 1959, Irene was united in marriage to James G. Johnson. This union was blessed with six sons: Forrest, Kenneth, Michael, David, Tim and Todd.

Irene worked as a cook for several nursing homes in the area, at the public schools in Sumner, Nebraska and Holdrege, and at the Holdrege Senior Center. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Holdrege and enjoyed helping with the Day Care and children's Bible school. Irene deeply loved serving the Lord!

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, David Johnson; and grandson, Brian Johnson.

She leaves to celebrate her life, her husband, James G. Johnson of Holdrege; five sons: Forrest Johnson of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Kenneth Johnson and his wife, Lesa of Fort Plain, New York; Michael Johnson and his wife, Rochelle of Waverly, Nebraska; Tim Johnson and his wife, Karen of New Albin, Iowa; and Todd Johnson of Hildreth, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren, Erin (Billy) Gantz; Terry (Melissa) Johnson; Stephanie Johnson; Karl Johnson; Danielle Johnson; Natasha Johnson; Casey (Radley) Carter; A.J. (Yesenia) Johnson; Bobbie (Daine) Rahmann; and Jackie Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Kaete Johnson; Theodore Johnson; and Rush, Hattie, and Winnie Rahmann; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

There will not be a visitation, viewing or memorial book signing. The family will honor her request for cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Irene's honor are kindly suggested to the family for future designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.