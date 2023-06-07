‘Irene' Correll
Kearney resident, 97
KEARNEY - Mina “Irene” Correll, 97 of Kearney passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. Funeral services are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
