‘Irene' Correll
Kearney resident, 97
KEARNEY - M. “Irene” (Wilkins) Correll passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney, Nebraska. A celebration of life service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 3 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Convoy of Hope, P.O. Box 1125 Springfield, MO 65801. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.