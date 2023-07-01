KEARNEY - M. “Irene” (Wilkins) Correll passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney, Nebraska. A celebration of life service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 3 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.