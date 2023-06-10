M. “Irene” (Wilkins) Correll passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on June 5, 2023 at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney, Nebraska. A celebration of life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 3rd 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Irene was born September 11, 1925 at the family home in Keya Paha County to James “Jim” and Martha “Mattie” (Clay) Wilkins and was the youngest of six children. She attended elementary school in Burton, Nebraska and high school in Springview, Nebraska.

She married Bernard “Bernie” Correll on March 8, 1945 at her parents' home in Burton, Nebraska. Irene worked at the Ainsworth library and spent several years as the bookmobile librarian as they visited rural Brown County schools. Later Irene began a career in nursing home administration with Bethesda.

Irene committed her life to Christ as a young child and was active in church in each community where they lived. She taught Sunday School classes and club classes for young girls. She taught herself to play the ukulele and piano and used her musical abilities in various churches. Irene enjoyed crocheting and hand-quilted beautiful quilts for family members.

Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Glenna Arent of Colorado Springs, CO and Marilyn Davis of Kearney, NE; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bernie of 73 years, son-in-law Lyle Arent; grandson Chad Davis; and her siblings, Lucy Thiede, Orrin Wilkins, Lawrence “L.E.” Wilkins, Duane Wilkins and Velma Peck.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Convoy of Hope, PO Box 1125 Springfield, MO 65801. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.