Ione Louise Beavers Our favorite nurse, Ione Louise Beavers, has completed her beautiful circle of life on January 29,2023 in her home in Morrill, surrounded by her family. She was born to Albert and Vera Pedersen on May 17, 1944 in Broken Bow, Nebraska and from there moved to Kearney, attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln later receiving her Bachelor's of Nursing.

Ione and her husband, Gordon were married March 17, 1963. They raised their family in Eustis, Nebraska, moving to Hartington for a few years and later moved to Morrill. She started her oncology nursing career at Regional West Medical Center where she retired from Radiation Oncology after 16 years of service. Nursing and caring for others was her one true gift and love in life. Her love for gardening and flowers could be seen in her gorgeous yard. Throughout her life she was artistic and loved making stained glass pieces. She made a huge mark in many people's lives and will be missed more than she could ever realize.