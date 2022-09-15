Iona Schanou

Omaha resident, 93

OMAHA — Iona M. Schanou, 93, of Omaha, formerly Kearney, died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at her home in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Seungli You will officiate and burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

