  0

Iona Schanou

Omaha resident, 93

OMAHA — Iona M. Schanou, 93, of Omaha, formerly Kearney, died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at her home in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Seungli You will officiate and burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

