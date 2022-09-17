Iona Schanou

Omaha resident, 93

OMAHA — Iona M. Schanou, 93, of Omaha, formerly Kearney, died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at her home in Omaha.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Rev. Seungli You will officiate and burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

——

Iona was born on Nov. 21, 1928, in Shelton to Roy G. and Carrie (Skeen) Wilcox. She attended school in Shelton and would later marry Cort Schanou, Sr. on Sept. 4, 1948, in Shelton.

Iona and Cort farmed in the Odessa area for many years before they moved to Kearney in 1976. Iona worked at Baldwins in Kearney until she retired in 1994 after 28 years of employment. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kearney and also the Kearney Eagles Club.

Survivors include her son, Cort Schanou, Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Omaha; daughter, Sherry Fulton of Omaha; eight grandchildren, Kurt Schanou and wife Beth, Andrea Tyler and her husband Adam, Mindy Barber and her husband David, Chris Schanou and his wife Kayla, Michelle Labadie and her husband Bill, Trista Petersen and Zane Fulton; 12 great-grandchildren, Owen, Alison, Calissa, Maren, Caden, Corben, Bristol, Brinley, Zoe, Brodie, Greeley, Aspen; along with other relatives and friends.

Iona was preceded in death by her husband, Cort Schanou, Sr; grandson, Troy Petersen; five sisters; and three brothers

Memorials are suggested to Heart Hero's or Heritage Hospice, care of the family.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.