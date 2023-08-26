Illa Mae Anders

Bertrand resident, 92

BERTRAND - A funeral service for Illa Mae Anders will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at Hope Lutheran Church of rural Smithfield, Nebraska with Mr. Joe Wilken officiating. Interment will be prior to the service at 1 p.m. at the Highland Cemetery in Bertrand.

Illa Mae (Rasmussen) Anders, 92, of Bertrand, formerly of Smithfield, passed away, on Aug. 22, 2023, at the Bertrand Nursing Home. Illa was born on June 18, 1931.

Illa was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother, Roger Rasmussen; and one son-in-law, Roger Jones.

She is survived by her three children: Virginia Ellmore and her husband, Jeff of Newport Beach, California; Kathleen Jones of Smithfield; John Anders and his wife, Carma of Bertrand; seven grandchildren: Nate Anders and his significant other, Felicia Rademacher of Bertrand; Nikkia Castillo and her husband, Eric of Doniphan, Nebraska; Jonathan Anders of Bertrand; Ben Jones and his wife, Andrea, of Dallas, Texas; Calena Ohlson and her husband, Andy, of Omaha, Nebraska; Sierra Lister and her husband, Adam of Fargo, North Dakota; Elizabeth Ellmore of Mountain View, California; five great-grandchildren: Sophie and Aspen Jones; Alec Lovitt and his significant other, Jorjah Shimmin; Aden Lovitt; Isabelle Ohlson; one great-great-grandchild: Owen Lovitt; along with a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, with family greeting friends from 2-3:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church of rural Smithfield. A memorial has been established and is suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.