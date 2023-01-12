Ila Gibbons
Riverdale resident, 80
KEARNEY — Ila R. Gibbons, 80, of Riverdale, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Prairie Center.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 6:00 pm Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home with a rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.