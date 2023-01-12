 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ila Gibbons

Riverdale resident, 80

KEARNEY — Ila R. Gibbons, 80, of Riverdale, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Prairie Center.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 6:00 pm Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home with a rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

