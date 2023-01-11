Ila Gibbons

Riverdale resident, 80

KEARNEY — Ila R. Gibbons, 80, of Riverdale, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Prairie Center.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 6:00 pm Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with a rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Ila was born on March 26, 1942 in Riverton, WY to Leonard and Virginia (Smith) Capellan. She grew up and received her education in Litchfield, graduating from Litchfield High School.

On April 20, 1961, Ila was united in marriage to Dennis Gibbons at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Prairie Center, NE. The couple farmed until 1966 when they started their well drilling company, Gibbons Well Drilling. Ila and Dennis continued to own and operate the business until his death in 2015.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Prairie Center where she was active in Altar Society and taught CCD. Ila had a beautiful faith and attended Mass when her health allowed. She enjoyed reading, baking and doing crossword puzzles. Ila was a proud grandmother and loved hearing about her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Krystal Standage and husband Bob of Colby, KS; son, Mark Gibbons and wife Joy of Riverdale; four grandchildren, Brandon Standage and wife Sarah of Colby, KS, Ashley Gettler and husband, Ben of Colorado Springs, CO, Will Gibbons and special friend, Dallas Gardine of Riverdale, and Bronson Gibbons of Riverdale; 8 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. .

Ila was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Dennis Gibbons.