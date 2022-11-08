‘Ike' Talbot

Kearney resident, 99

KEARNEY — Laurel “Ike” E. Talbot, age 99, of Kearney, formerly of Pleasanton, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church with Pastor Michelle Byerly officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasanton Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Team, the Pleasanton Leo & Clinton Krotz VFW Post #9481 and the Pleasanton Roy Eaton American Legion Post #321. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.

Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Ike was born on a farm northwest of Pleasanton on Dec. 1, 1922. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of captain. with his dad and later his son-in-law, Dick Riessland.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie Riessland of Pleasanton; grandchildren, Laurie Riessland, Cody (Heidi) Riessland, and Corey Riessland, all of Pleasanton, Lana (Troy) Juracek of Louisville, and Amy (Ron) Riessland-Conaway of Ralston; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pearl; his parents; and his sister Violet Johnson, and his son-in-law, Dick Riessland.