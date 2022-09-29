 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ida Mae McBride

Holbrook resident, 88

KEARNEY — Ida Mae (Kuck) McBride, 88, of Holbrook died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 ,at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Garey Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St. Arapahoe.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at First United Methodist Church in Arapahoe with Revs. Joel Rathbun and George Probasco, officiating.

Interment will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe.

Garey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

She was born in her Grandma Adden's home, in Oxford on July 8, 1934. She was the eldest of five children.

