Ida Mae McBride

Holbrook resident, 88

KEARNEY — Ida Mae (Kuck) McBride, 88, of Holbrook died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Viewing and visitation was Thursday, Sept. 29 at Garey Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St. Arapahoe.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at First United Methodist Church in Arapahoe with Revs. Joel Rathbun and George Probasco, officiating. Service will be livestreamed on “FUMC Arapahoe” Facebook page.

Interment will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe.

She was born on July 8, 1934 to Riley Gunther and Helen Catherine (Adden) Kuck.

Ida married Charles A Breinig on June 1, 1952. They later divorced.

She married Jim McBride on July 24, 1993.

Survivors include her husband, Jim, Holbrook; children, Doug Breinig, Cambridge, Dennis Breinig, Arapahoe and Brenda Norblade, Axtell; stepdaughters, Debby Noble, Centennial, Colorado and Donna Ballin, Silver City, Arizona; sisters, Martha Weaver, Westminster, Colorado, Eunice Brant, Hibbing, Minnesota; brother, Jerry Kuck, Oxford; 17 grand children and great-grandchildren.