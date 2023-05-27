Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hilda Godeken

Alma resident

Sharon (Godeken) McPeak

California resident

ALMA - A joint celebration of life memorial service for Hilda Godeken and Sharon (Godeken) McPeak will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alma, Nebraska with Pastor Seong Lee officiating. A private inurnment will be held following the service at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.

Memorials in their honor can be made to the United Methodist Church of Alma.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.