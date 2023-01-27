Hilda Godeken

Hilda (Pollman) Godeken was born to Kreno Pollman and Helena (Riel) Pollman on December 1, 1923, in Upland, Nebraska, and passed away on January 23, 2023, in Alma, Nebraska.

She leaves to mourn her passing: two daughters: Sonja Godeken (Tom Corbin) of Mansfield, Texas; and Shelly Wright (Ron) of Incline Village, Nevada; one son Steve (Kathy) of Republican City, Nebraska; grandchildren: Jerry and David (Allison) West of Santa Clarita, California; Kimberly (John) Fremgen, of Downers Grove, Illinois; and Katie and Jordan (fiancé Nina) Wright of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren: Caden, Morgyn, and Brayson West; Broden Godeken; and Julia and Grace Fremgen; her nieces: Edelene Grier, Marjorie Gildersleeve, and Joyce Gudenkauf; and nephews: Rich, Steve, and Terry Pollman; and Stan and Garry Pollman and their families, also grieve her passing.