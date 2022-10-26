‘Sue' Kaiser

Kearney resident, 69

KEARNEY — Helen “Sue” Kaiser, 69, of Kearney, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Doug Gaunt officiating. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or School.

Sue was born in Central City on Jan. 3, 1953 to Glen and Etta Belle (Knapp) Dugger. She was baptized at an early age in the Palmer United Methodist Church. She graduated from Palmer High School and attended Joseph's College of Beauty. Sue had two daughters, Glenda and Mary. Sue met Harold Kaiser at Doc's Place in Central City. They were married April 2, 1977, joining their two families as one. Their family lived in North Platte, Grand Island, Loomis, Holdrege and Kearney.

Throughout her life, Sue enjoyed working in the kitchen at the schools her daughters attended, managing different restaurants and delis, and housekeeping at Good Samaritan. Most recently, Sue spent her time working with children as a preschool paraprofessional at Zion Lutheran School.

In her spare time, Sue took joy in sewing, gardening and cracking jokes at the expense of others. Sue was a great cook and baker, and her family will greatly miss her famous potato soup, runzas, and mostly homemade pies. Although Sue had many hobbies, there was nothing she loved more in life than her family. As her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were growing up, they spent many days together and had multiple sleepovers. She loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's games, recitals, and other activities. The memories made with Sue will be treasured by all those who love her.

Sue is survived by her daughters, Glenda (Mike) Asp of Holdrege, Mary (Ryan) Dickinson of Brule; stepchildren, Melody Kaiser of Denver, Vicki (Jim) Merz of Mesa, Arizona, Steve (Veronica) Kaiser of Arvada, Colorado; brothers, Steve (Bridget) Dugger of Palmer, Bill (Deb) Dugger of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Dugger of Palmer, Virginia (Gary) Faessler of Bridgeport, Sharon Heldt of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Sean Robinson, Brittany (Brent) Rumbeck and their children Nolen, Nicholas, and Bennett, Brooke Robinson and her children Gabriella and Grayson, Lane (Brianna) Asp and their child Beckham, Levi (Cora) Asp, Hayley Kaiser, Cole Samuelson, Daniel Dickinson, Ethan Dickinson; step-grandchildren, Michelle (Phillip) Freeberg, Bobby Bellender, Joshua Bellender, Renae Merz, Clint Kaiser; and many more great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Tom and D.D.; three sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.