Helen L Nelson

Helen Nelson

Kearney resident, 83

KEARNEY — Helen LaVonne (Siebke) Nelson, 83, of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

A memorial service will be conducted from the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 with the Rev. Tim Barone officiating.

A Private Inurnment will be held at the Williamsburg Cemetery, south of Elm Creek at a later date.

The service will be livestreamed on the Holy Cross Lutheran Church website.

A Memorial Book Signing will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m.

She was born Sept. 19, 193, at Amhers the youngest of five children born to Arnold and Ethel Ida (Wolf) Siebke. Helen was baptized on Nov. 5, 1939, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Amherst, and was confirmed on March 29, 1953, also in Amherst. She received her primary education from Immanuel Parochial School through the 6th grade, and then attended Amherst Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1957. Helen then pursued higher education, taking education classes for one year at Kearney State College.

On Sept. 28, 1958, she married Robert Carl “Bob” Nelson at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Amherst and to this union three children were born, Dale, Cindy, and Keith. The family made their home on a farm in northern Phelps County, south of Elm Creek, where they engaged in farming. Helen enjoyed working alongside Bob, and later Keith, finally retiring in 2010 from driving grain truck at the age of 70 because she refused to learn to drive a semi. In 2011, the couple began to make their home in Kearney and in Aug. of 2012, Bob preceded her in death.

Helen enjoyed bowling, reading, and going dancing with Bob. She loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities, enjoying coffee with friends, and cheering on the Storm Hockey Team and Huskers teams, especially the volleyball team. Most of all, Helen loved her family and treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Holdrege Memorial Homes Foundation Board, the Holdrege Community Concert Board, Farm Bureau, and the Extension Club. Helen was a faithful member of both Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed being a part of the Martha's Society, attending Bible studies, and participating in quilting groups.

Survivors include her son, Keith Nelson and his wife, Denise of Elm Creek; son-in-law, Larry Habe of Ravenna; four grandchildren, Danielle Nelson of Elm Creek, Amanda Lindenstein and her husband, Gary of Kearney, James Habe and his wife, Shelby of Ravenna, and Candace Nelson and her significant other, Delanie of Los Angles, California; six great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Limbach; Avery, Sofi, and Connor Lindenstein, and Greyson and Hadley Habe; brother, Bob Siebke and his wife, Alberta of Litchfield; two sisters-in-law, JoAnne Siebke of Casper, Wyoming, and Marilyn Ronsick and her husband, Bert of Tucson, Arizona; brother-in-law, Ken Hadwiger and his wife, Jerri of Kearney; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Besides her husband and parents; Helen was preceded in death by her son, Dale Nelson; her daughter, Cindy Habe; one brother, Bill Siebke; sisters: Lorraine Hadwiger and Evelyn Jones; and brother-in-law, Alvin Jones.

A memorial has been established in Helen's memory and kindly suggested to Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program; the Williamsburg Cemetery Association; or to the family for later designation.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.