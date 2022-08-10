Hedy Doerr

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY — Hedy Neumann Doerr, 91 of Kearney died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Please join family and friends at 10:30 a.m. on Tues. Aug. 16 for a Funeral Mass of remembrance in honor of Hedy Neumann Doerr to be held at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.

Interment at Kearney Cemetery will follow the Mass.

A celebration of life and gathering of friends and family will then take place at the St. James Catholic Church Parish Hall.

To honor Hedy, please consider wearing green, her favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, kindly remit a memorial in Hedy's name to St. James Catholic Church.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.