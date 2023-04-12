Heath P. Getty, age 46, of Elm Creek, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege. Pastor Kenton Birtell will officiate and burial will be at the Elm Creek, NE Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church to assist with youth programs. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.