Heath P. Getty

Elm Creek resident, 46

KEARNEY - Heath P. Getty, 46, of Elm Creek, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege. Pastor Kenton Birtell will officiate and burial will be at the Elm Creek, NE Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church to assist with youth programs. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Heath was born on November 12, 1976 in Kearney to Daniel F. and Nancy L. (Marshall) Getty. He attended Elm Creek High School and graduated with the class of 1995. After high school, Heath attended Southeast Community College in Milford and studied Diesel Mechanics. He married Amy Taylor in 1998. He later married Patricia Keim on November 19, 2004 in Holdrege. Heath was an active member of the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege and assisted in many aspects of the church and ministry including Sunday school, youth camp, praise band and many, many others. He enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Patricia of Elm Creek; children, Steven and Michaela Myers, Darin and Tamara Myers all of Elm Creek, Elizabeth Getty and fiancé Derek Sabatka of Holdrege, Havyn Getty of Kearney, Chloe Getty of Omaha and Memphis Getty of Elm Creek; 9 grandchildren; many other extended family and friends.

Heath was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and brother, Jared Getty.