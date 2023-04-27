KEARNEY - Hazel Laura (Fiddelke) Stickney, age 103, of Kearney, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 1 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with Pastor James DeLoach officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.