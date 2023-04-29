Hazel Stickney

Kearney resident, 103

KEARNEY - Hazel Laura (Fiddelke) Stickney, age 103, of Kearney, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 1 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with Pastor James DeLoach officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.

Hazel was born on May 4, 1919 in Riverdale, NE to Herman A. and Clara (Bartels) Fiddelke. She was baptized at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Riverdale, NE on May 25, 1919 and later confirmed on June 9, 1935. She attended Riverdale High School and graduated on May 14, 1936. She married Floyd Stickney on March 13, 1941 at the Zion Lutheran Parsonage. This union was blessed with one son, Gary Stickney and one Daughter, Janel Geiser.

She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. Her church and baseball were her life. Her most lovable days were spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving relatives include her son, Gary and Lana Stickney of Kearney; daughter, Janel and Ron Geiser of Tonkawa, OK; grandchildren, Stacy Heisler, Dane (Alison) Stickney, Justin Geiser and Nathan Geiser; great grandchildren, Klay Heisler, Kynley Heisler, Rye Stickney, Paige Stickney, Satchel Stickney, Gatlin Geiser; several nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; four sisters, Bernice Fiddelke, Evelyn Jacobsen Irene Jacobsen and Verbena Szymakowski; brother, Harold (Louie) Fiddelke; one niece, Lana Schroeder; brothers in law, Frank Szymakowski, Bob Stickney and his wife, Glendoris; sister in law, Lucille Fiddelke; nephews, Steve Szymakowski and Steve Stickney.