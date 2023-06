Harvey Duane Wilson of Cozad passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Kearney Regional Hospital at the age of 84. Services will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.