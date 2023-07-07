Harry Spotanski

Loup City resident, 97

LOUP CITY - Harry F. Spotanski, 97, of Loup City, NE died Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at St. Josaphat's with a Rosary to follow at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Spotanski family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Spotanski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

Harry Floyd Spotanski was born at home on the farm near Ashton on May 16, 1926 to John and Martha (Larchick) Spotanski. Harry helped on the farm, raised cattle and liked to have horses.

He went to rural school District 56 of Sherman County where he also learned to speak English. He graduated eighth grade. He also loved helping with haying, general farm work and keeping machinery ready to use. He worked for Lacy's Construction and then with the Sherman County Roads Department, retiring in 1991.

He married Kathy Wells on May 22, 1976. They celebrated 47 years of marriage on May 22, 2023. At the time of his death, he resided at Rose Lane Home.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Kathy; brother, Alozy Spotanski; sisters, Alice Kwiatkowski and Virgie McRoberts; sisters-in-law, Marj Spotanski and Sue (Darren) Anderson and many nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Spotanski; brothers, Albin, Hubert and Gene; sisters, Nellie (Isadore) Schatcha and Emily (Leonard) Lewandowski; brothers-in-law, Alvin Kwiatkowski and Merlin McRoberts; sisters-in-law, Darlene Spotanski, Mary Spotanski, Wilma Lee Cunningham and Elizabeth Ann Wells.