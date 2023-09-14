Harriet R. Frerichs, 86
Kearney Resident
KEARNEY - Harriet R. Frerichs, 86, of Kearney, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Harriet's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Harriet Roberta Frerichs was born on March 24, 1937 in rural Franklin County.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Kevin of Kearney and Keith of Omaha; two granddaughters, Alyssa Frerichs and Alexis Frerichs, both of Lincoln; great-niece, Ashley Konert and family of Hastings; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.