KEARNEY - Harriet R. Frerichs, 86, of Kearney, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Harriet's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.