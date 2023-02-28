KEARNEY - Harold M. Wick, 85, of Riverdale, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst, NE. Pastor Nick Whitney will officiate and burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Miller American Legion Post #351 and the Offutt Air Force Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.