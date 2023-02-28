Harold M. Wick
Riverdale resident, 85
KEARNEY - Harold M. Wick, 85, of Riverdale, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst, NE. Pastor Nick Whitney will officiate and burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Miller American Legion Post #351 and the Offutt Air Force Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Immanuel Cemetery or the Amherst Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.