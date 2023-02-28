KEARNEY - Harold M. Wick, 85, of Riverdale, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst, NE. Pastor Nick Whitney will officiate and burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Miller American Legion Post #351 and the Offutt Air Force Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Immanuel Cemetery or the Amherst Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.

Harold was born on September 14, 1937 in Amherst, NE to Carl O. and Gladys E. (Parker) Wick. He attended Amherst High School and graduated in 1954. Harold served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. He married Nancy Sue Rodehorst on September 23, 1961 in Pleasanton. The couple had three children: Cynthia, Charles and Carla. Harold first worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads and later at the YRTC in Kearney for over 20 years as a Boiler Operator. During that time, he also farmed. Harold was a long-time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst where he served in various capacities over the years including on several boards and committees. He was also a member of the Miller American Legion Post #351 and the Nebraska Truck and Tractor Pulling Association.