Harold May

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY — Harold L. May, 89, of rural Kearney, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. He had been at the Mother Hull Care Facility recovering from a leg amputation in December.

Funeral services will be on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Kayla Mangrich will officiate and burial will be at the Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel. The service will be live streamed at www.kearneyfirstumc.org.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney, and also an hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Havens Chapel United Methodist Church or First United Methodist Church in Kearney.

Harold was born June 18, 1933 in a farm home south of Buda, NE to Ross Austen May and Mildred Evelyn Barkdoll May. Harold attended rural elementary schools and graduated Kearney High in 1951. With the exception of the time he served in the Army during the Korean Conflict he lived all his life in Buffalo County.

On June 19, 1955 he married his best friend Leila Velma Rhodes at the Methodist Church in Riverdale. To this union two daughters were born, Patricia and Shirley. The third, Diana arrived when she was 10 years old. Harold was a farmer/livestock man where he raised cattle, pigs and sheep and worked from 1969 to 2001 for Ace Irrigation Company where he worked in manufacturing and was a truck driver hauling pipe and culvert. He was a member of Haven's Chapel United Methodist Church. He served on the Farmers Union Board, Divide Township Board and School Board of District #55. Harold love to see things grow and really enjoyed his garden. He loved to travel the country to see other farm operations, so gravel roads were no stranger to him. During his later years he and Leila enjoyed antique tractor shows. Harold and Leila celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2020.

Left to remember his stories and jokes are his daughters: Diana Petr (Jeff) of Riverdale, Patricia May of Plymouth and Shirley May of rural Kearney. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Roker of Bird Island MN; brothers, William May (Sue) of rural Kearney; John May (Evelyn) of Aurora. His grandchildren Jessie Wolf (Mike) of Lincoln; Jacob Petr of Plainfield Illinois; and Jared Petr (Rachel ) of Lincoln; great grandsons Jaxon and Gage as well as nephews, nieces and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Mildred; brother Kenneth; sisters Helen Steinmeyer (Wayne) and Dorothy Miller (Don); brother-in-law Richard Roker and nephew Jonathan Roker.