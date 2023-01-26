Harold May

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY — Harold L. May, 89, of Kearney, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Kayla Mangrich will officiate and burial will be at the Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Havens Chapel United Methodist Church or First United Methodist Church in Kearney.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.