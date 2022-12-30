Harold “Ike” Haney

Oconto resident, 73

KEARNEY — Harold “Ike” Haney age 73 of Oconto, NE passed away December 27, 2022, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10: 00 am at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow, NE with Celebrant Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Oconto, NE. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery or Oconto Fire & Rescue.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm with family greeting 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, with the rosary being held at 7:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Ike was born in North Platte, NE on December 18, 1949, to Roy and Florence (Fox) Haney.

Ike married Tresa Ann Applegarth in May of 1969.

Ike is survived by his wife of 53 years Tresa of Oconto, son Joseph (Carolyn) of Kearney, grandchildren: Ana, Claire, & Georgia, daughter Christine of Dwight, NE, grandchildren: Jessie & Matt, son Thomas (Maci) of Oconto, grandchildren: Tate & Toni, and daughter Michelle (Curtis) of Valparaiso, grandchildren: Aiden, Colin, Ethan, Elizabeth, & Adalynn, and Ike's sister Bonnie Porath.