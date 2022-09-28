Bruce Villars

Minden resident, 94

MINDEN — Bruce Villars, 94, of Minden died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 with Rev. Joe Tira officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the funeral home's Facebook page.

Private family interment will be prior to services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

——

H. Bruce Villars was born on Aug. 8, 1928, with his identical twin brother, Larry Dee, to Harry Seward and Ethel (Robb) Villars in Tecumseh. He grew up in the Tecumseh area and attended school at Tecumseh High School. Bruce then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he received a degree in ag engineering and played football. He assisted the university in conducting engineering research on tractors.

Bruce and Larry Dee completed college and then entered Naval officer training. Bruce served in Korea.

He married Charlene M. Borgaard on Dec. 30, 1951, at First Christian Church in Minden, and to this union three children were born: Patricia, Richard and Dan. The family made their home on the farm just north of Minden, where he was self-employed. He farmed with his father-in-law, Charles Borgaard, and then took over the operation in 1963 when Charles died.

Bruce was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, serving as scoutmaster after participating in the program himself. He was a member of Rotary, First Christian Church in Minden and the American & Nebraska Quarter Horse Association. He was a supporter of Be the Gift in Minden and Mission II Haiti, where he donated multiple tools, a pickup and a Jeep.

He loved attending auctions as “Bidder #7,” raising horses, going to Summer Haven Lake and spending many of his birthdays attending the Burwell Rodeo. As a young boy, Bruce enjoyed going to Morrill to visit his uncle Jess and work on his farm. In recent years, Bruce enjoyed reading Louis L'Amour books, driving the gator to check the farm and watching John Wayne movies, football and golf. He also loved peach ice cream.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Charlene; sons, Rick Villars and Dan Villars; daughter, Pat Erickson; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob, Charles and Larry Dee; and sister, Ellen Villars Holden.

Memorials in Bruce's honor are kindly suggested to Be the Gift in Minden, Mission II Haiti, Minden Senior Center or the First Christian Church in Minden.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.