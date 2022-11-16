Gwen Schroder

Thornton, Colorado resident, 89

WESTMINISTER, Co. — Gwen J. Schroder,89, of Thornton died peacefully on Mon. Nov. 7, 2022 at St Anthony's North Hospital, in Westminster, Colorado.

A funeral service was Monday, Nov. 14 at the Olinger Highland Mortuary, 10201 Grant St, Thornton, Colorado.

Gwen was born March 24, 1933 in Holdrege to Lloyd and Edna Hollenbeck.

She married Duane (Ted) Schroder on Nov. 5, 1951. Ted preceded her in death in 1974.

Survivors include her children Janice McClellan, Duane (Ed) Schroder, Bonnie Crockett; one sister, Claudia Philips of Bertrand; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.