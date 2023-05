KEARNEY - Grete Sandberg, 82, of Kearney, passed away May 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.