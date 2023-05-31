Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gregory Kreutzer

North Platte resident, 62

NORTH PLATTE - Gregory Alan Kreutzer, 62, of North Platte, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness.

Greg was born on July 3, 1960 in Bellflower, CA, the son of Alan and Juanita “Charlene” (Harper) Kreutzer. He was married on June 3, 1995 to Julie J. Stenger in Colorado. Greg spent most of his career working as a carman with the Union Pacific railroad. He loved woodworking, was an accomplished artist, and was an avid Husker fan. Most of all Greg loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julie; daughters, KyAnn “Jess” Kreutzer of North Platte, Kyndsay “Pooper” Schledewitz (Garett) of Maxwell, and Kacy Munden (Charles) of California; grandchildren, Bridger, Holland, Lauren, and C.J.; sister, Gail (Don) Fegter of Illinois; brothers, Jeff (Candy) Kreutzer of Kearney, Jason (Karen) Kreutzer of South Dakota, and Joel (Rae) Kreutzer of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews on the Kreutzer side. He is also survived by his dear pet silver lab, “Charlee.”

A celebration of Greg's Life will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the D & N Event Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a future designation. Carpenter Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.