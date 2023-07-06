Gregory Heiden

Bertrand resident, 72

OMAHA - A memorial service for Gregory Heiden was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the Hope Lutheran Church in rural Smithfield, Nebraska with Pastor John Hanson officiating. Casual attire was requested. Military honors were provided by the United States Marine Corps Honors Team at the church. An inurnment will be held at a later date at the Highland Cemetery at Bertrand, Nebraska.

Gregory Lawrence Heiden, 72 years of age, of rural Bertrand, Nebraska, died on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Legato Living in Omaha, Nebraska, following complications from a vehicle accident in February 2023.

Greg was born on February 19, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the middle of three children born to George and Phyllis (Carpenter) Heiden. He received his education and graduated from Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, Nebraska. He pursued higher education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Following his education, Greg was inducted into the United States Marine Corps and later, honorably discharged.

On May 31, 1975, Greg was united in marriage to Linda Junkin and this union was blessed with two children: Erica and Jace. The family made their home in Bertrand, where Greg worked as a farmer and later worked for Gary Dahlgren as a warehouse manager for Pioneer Seed.

Greg enjoyed working with his many projects, caring for any and all animals, and helping friends and neighbors at Johnson Lake. He was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post #67.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George Fraser “Geof” Heiden; and his uncle, Dr. Jack Heiden.

He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife, Linda Heiden of Bertrand; his children, Erica Heiden of Omaha; and Dr. Jace Heiden of Omaha; one sister, Laurie Russell and her husband, Jim of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Connie Heiden (Henry Kammandel) of Omaha; and aunt, Nancy Heiden of Madison, Wisconsin.

A memorial book signing was scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Hope Lutheran Church with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m.

A memorial can be made in Greg's honor and will be divided between two of his passions, ground water preservation and local animal shelters.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.