Gregory J. ‘Greg' Geist

Kearney resident, 50

KEARNEY - Gregory J. “Greg” Geist, 50 of Kearney passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 as the result of injuries received in a tragic accident involving one of his machines he was working with, and he became trapped.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastor Mitch Ivey Officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery and a lunch at Grace Fellowship following. Live stream will be visible at KearneyGrace.com or YouTube KearneyGrace. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Greg was born in Abilene, Kansas to Gary Sr. and Doris Geist, the second oldest of five children. He grew up in Kearney, where he met the love of his life while both were still in high school, Tammy Churchill.

While they dated, Greg attended the University of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical in Daytona Beach Florida. Greg and Tammy married August 26, 1995. They moved to Wichita, Kansas where Greg attended Wichita State University and received his bachelor's degree in the Science of Aeronautical Engineering.

Greg worked for Learjet Aircraft Company and then Cessna Aviation Company in Wichita as a project lead, where he designed landing gear for aircrafts in the engineering departments. In 2008 they moved to North Carolina where Greg worked for Honda Jet designing many different components for new aircrafts including new headlight designs, of which there is patent on. He then worked in Virginia with Aurora Flight Systems on many different AeroSystems designing/engineering projects. In 2020, they moved back to Kearney to be closer to family. They opened MACH1 Manufacturing: A fiber laser, waterjet and tube cutting company. They designed and produced commercial production runs for various companies in and out of Nebraska.

Greg loved spending time with his large family and friends taking many pictures and making long lasting memories. He was always there any time anyone needed anything at the drop of a hat. He inspired everyone he knew or met, to achieve their dreams in life and to always better themselves. He was smart, educated, kind, had a goofy humor and the most infectious laugh that would brighten any room. He could solve any problem using creative, inquisitive, yet sometimes unconventional methods. He loved to try new BBQ recipes/flavors, make cookies (and eat all the dough he could), and he was an amazing cook who loved to experiment and make homemade meals with/for family and friends. His meats (which he loved to smoke), always stole the show and his cookies and brownies were beyond delicious.

-Thoughts from Tammy-

“Greg had a pure, genuine, loving heart just waiting to share it with you. His smile would light up the room and warm your heart. His laugh would bring you joy. He had no desire greater than to be with family. That is why we moved back here three years ago.

He was extremely intelligent, knowing how everything works and enjoying the process of helping you discover it too. He was always going out of his way to please everyone, knowing exactly what you needed before you even knew you needed it yourself. Greg strived to make life easier for all who knew him. By nature, he was a provider. Never shying away from helping anyone he could. If you gave an ounce of effort, he would match it 10 times to make sure you succeeded in whatever you were doing or chose to do, even if he had to make personal sacrifices himself.

He was usually, always the smartest, most ambitious person in the room, even when the room was filled with other extremely bright and talented aerospace engineers. He inspired you through his brilliance and wit, setting the standard for what we all desired to become.

We wanted children of our own and had decided this was our year. The plan was in motion and we were on track to make that happen. It brought him great peace to know that this dream was coming true. It was set to be our best year ever here in Kearney surrounded by family. Then the unthinkable happens. The laser machine he was operating appears to have malfunctioned, moving while the doors were open, crushing his body and killing him instantly. Now what are we to do? The love of our lives gone, instantly stripped away from us. Now who will pick us up when we fall? We love you and we need you. Not one day will go by for the rest of our lives that you won't be terribly missed. Greg Geist. 50 years old. Rest in peace my love”

Family to pass on his love, memories and dreams are; his loving wife Tammy, adopted Son WadeWilliam Churchill; Parents Gary Sr and Doris Geist; Brother Gary Geist Jr. ; Sisters Sheila Luff, Laura Geist, Serana (Grant) Sparks; Mother-in-law Carol Churchill; Brother-in-laws Travis Churchill, Brad Churchill; Sister-in-law Petrina (Todd) Kuehler; Many Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces and Cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his Grandparents Robert Sr and Helen Geist, Betty Lou Geist, Robert Sr. and Jeanie Peterson; Uncles Daniel Geist, James Geist, Nathan Peterson; Father-in-Law William Churchill; Brother-in-Law Wade Churchill.

A gofundme has been set up for the family https:/gofund.me917b845

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.