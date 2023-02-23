Gregory J. “Greg” Geist, 50 of Kearney passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.