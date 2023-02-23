Gregory J. “Greg” Geist, 50 of Kearney passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.