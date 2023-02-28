Gregg A. Lowe

Former Kearney resident, 60

LINCOLN - Gregg A. Lowe, 60, passed away February 13, 2023 at Emerald Lancaster Rehab in Lincoln, NE. He was born August 18, 1962, in Fairbury to Richard and Carolyn (Hammer) Lowe. He immediately made Grandma Hammer miss an important wedding that she planned to attend that day. At age 8 he decided that he wanted to play the drums and many trips were made for lessons provided by Lynn Elgert of Fairbury. Lynn was a big fan of Buddy Rich, a distinguished drummer of the ‘60s. I believe that Lynn set the stage in Gregg's later years for his continued interest in music.

His elementary school years were spent in Thompson and Fairbury. When in Kindergarten at Thompson, he met Kevin Johnson now of Fairbury and they remained friends until his passing. Gregg also attended school in Belleville, Kansas, until moving to Goodland, Kansas, with Mom and Stepfather Jim Neal, where he graduated from High School in 1981. From there, he moved to Kearney and worked for Stanal Sound and Monarch Building Systems. At that time, he decided to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band and he became the drummer that earned him the title of “Mr. Big.”

He played with several bands, Just-In-Thyme, and Teaser just to name a few. When in Kearney, he married Jennifer Johnston and was a stepfather to Jennifer's son Dustin. It became difficult to earn a living playing music, so he enrolled at Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, acquiring a degree in sound technology and computer repair. At that time, he welcomed a daughter Kalie into their lives in 1995. He secured a position with Uptech in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he worked for five years until M.S. forced him to retire and he moved back to Kearney with his daughter Kalie to be with family.

His M.S. progressed to the point that he had to leave his home in 2010 and go into nursing care. He moved into Lancaster Manor in Lincoln where he spent the remainder of his years until his passing on February 13th.

Gregg was preceded in death by Grandparent's Leonard and Velma Hammer, Fairbury, Arthur and Dorothy Lowe, Mahaska, Kansas, and half-brother Michael Lowe of Kearney, Nebraska. He is survived by his daughter Kalie Lowe of Boliver, Missouri, grandson Kasyn, stepson Dustin Johnston, mother Carolyn and stepfather Ernest Sieber of Reynolds, Dad Richard and Judy Lowe of Kearney and many cousins, uncles, and aunts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW in Fairbury, March 18. From 2 to 5p.m., Jeff Hammer and family will bring their instruments to play music in a special recognition of Gregg's love of music. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements, www.gerdesmeyerfh.com.